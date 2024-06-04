Rhea Ripley's "ex" questions Dominik Mysterio's surprising claim on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley's "ex" doesn't seem to believe a claim made by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio during last night's edition of WWE RAW. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has actively been trying to seduce Dirty Dom in recent weeks while Rhea Ripley is out with injury.

Morgan kissed Mysterio last week following the main event of RAW and cornered him in the ring last night as well. However, Finn Balor rushed the ring to break it up and put a stop to Morgan's flirtation. Later on RAW, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest confronted Dominik Mysterio backstage and inquired if Rhea Ripley was okay with what has been happening as of late.

The former North American Champion brushed off the question and claimed he was giving Mami her space. WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley reacted to the 27-year-old's claim on her official X account and couldn't wrap her head around Mysterio claiming he was giving Ripley space during her injury.

"Trying to process someone saying they “want to give Mami space” make it make sense," she wrote.

Ripley and Kelley have had a fictional relationship in the past on social media. The Eradicator has also humorously flirted with ring announcer Samantha Irvin on social media as well.

WWE star Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley has shared her favorite quality about The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

During a fan Q&A moderated by Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Ripley was asked to name what she likes the most about her stablemate. She noted that Mysterio has always been supportive of her and they have come a long way together in WWE.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

Ripley has not appeared on WWE television since relinquishing her Women's World Championship due to injury. Only time will tell how she will respond to Liv Morgan trying to steal Dominik Mysterio away from her when she returns down the line.

