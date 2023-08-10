Rhea Ripley's 'ex' reacts to the news of her engagement with former WWE Superstar

Ever since Rhea Ripley announced engagement to former WWE star Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy), the wrestling world has been abuzz. The Eradicator's 'former girlfriend' Cathy Kelley, was also not far behind in sharing her thoughts.

The kayfabe relationship between Cathy Kelley and Rhea Ripley was quite popular among fans. However, the duo parted ways after Mami focused on Samantha Irvin, which led the SmackDown backstage interviewer to change her bio and begin referring to herself as "Ripley's ex."

However, the duo is just close friends in real life and plays characters online. Rhea recently announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend and AEW star Buddy Matthews. The news irked another response from Kelley, who can't seem to get over Mami.

"welp looks like I need to go on another vacation," she said.

Rhea Ripley finally has a challenger in WWE

Rhea Ripley has been running rampant in WWE over the last several months. Her last singles defeat came back in May 2022. Since then, she has achieved much inside the squared circle, including defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The belt was then replaced with a new Women's World Title.

The Eradicator has defended the newly-minted championship on very few occasions. She has not put the gold on the line at the last two Premium Live Events and has been more involved in her male counterparts' storylines. However, fans may not have to wait long to see another title defense from Mami as she finally has a credible challenger.

Rhea Ripley has been in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez over the last few weeks. Many expected them to clash at SummerSlam, but Ripley took out the latter before the event, and the match was never set.

However, the former WWE Women's Tag Team champion returned for retribution on this week's RAW, and the duo were involved in a massive brawl. They could finally get a one-on-one match in the near future.

The two powerhouses last faced off in a singles match in 2021 when they were part of NXT. Raquel came out on top in the Last Woman Standing encounter between them.

Are you looking forward to Ripley's new feud? Sound off in the comments section below.

