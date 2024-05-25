Rhea Ripley's 'ex' sends a four-word message after Dominik Mysterio accidentally helps Liv Morgan at WWE ple

While Rhea Ripley has so far maintained her silence on Dominik Mysterio accidentally helping Liv Morgan win the Women's World Championship her 'ex' Cathy Kelley sent out an angry four-word message. Morgan defeated Becky Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring to capture the title.

Dominik Mysterio, who had earlier stated that he flew to Saudi Arabia to make sure Liv Morgan does not win the title, also came ringside during the match. The former NXT North American Champion slid a chair to The Man and distracted the referee. However, Becky's hesitation led to Liv Morgan taking advantage of the situation as she slammed the champion on the steel chair followed by an Oblivion to pick up the win.

Cathy Kelley reacted to the crazy turn of events with a four-word message on social media. The RAW backstage interviewer shares a very close relationship with Rhea Ripley and is seemingly irate with Dirty Dom's actions.

"if i speak now...," wrote Cathy Kelley.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley share a flirtatious relationship and the former is also referred to as Mami's ex as the latter kayfabe broke up with her after finding Samantha Irvin.

Fans are still waiting to see how The Eradicator responds to Dominik Mysterio's actions at the ongoing WWE event!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback