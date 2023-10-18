Rhea Ripley's 'ex' sends a message to her after a nasty injury

A WWE personality who happens to be Rhea Ripley's 'ex' has reacted to the latest picture uploaded by the Women's World Champion on social media.

The name in question is Cathy Kelley, who feels neglected by The Nightmare as she continues her on-screen affair with Dominik Mysterio. The wrestling fans have been on the edge of their seats with back-and-forth exchanges between Kelley and Ripley in a kayfabe love interest.

At Fastlane 2023, the SmackDown backstage interview seemingly won Mami back after a video of their reunion was shared on TikTok. However, when Kelley interviewed Kevin Owens on last week's episode of SmackDown, the latter told her to have a word with Ripley about The Judgment Day's constant attack on him.

Recently, Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her and The Judgment Day, stating the group is full of gold titles and that they run Monday Night RAW. She was even left with a few stitches after the show.

Reacting to the injury, her 'ex' Cathy Kelley left no stone unturned to get Mami's attention and shared a message in support of the 27-year-old female star.

"bad b**ches get stitches," Kelley wrote.

Check out the screenshot of the SmackDown interviewer below:

Kelley's response to Ripley's post.

Rhea Ripley achieves huge milestone in WWE

The Judgment Day member recently accomplished hitting the 200-day mark of being a WWE Women's World Champion.

Ever since Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the new Women's Champion, she has been unstoppable. Mami has been undefeated in singles competition for over 200 days by smashing the likes of Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya.

Currently, The Nightmare is set to defend her title in a Fatal-5-Way match against Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark at WWE Crown Jewel.

It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day member can still hold on to her championship after facing four of the top WWE Superstars in the women's division.

What did you think of Cathy Kelley's message to Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below.

