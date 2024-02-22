Rhea Ripley's "ex" will not be in attendance at Elimination Chamber; shares a way to make up for it

Rhea Ripley is set to have one of the biggest nights of her career at the Elimination Chamber this weekend. She will be defending her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax and will need all the support she can garner. However, it looks like an important person in Ripley's life will not be making it to Australia for the PLE.

Mami is set to lock horns with Nia Jax, who is probably one of her biggest challenges since she became champion. The two Superstars have never faced each other in a one-on-one contest in WWE, but Rhea Ripley got the better of Jax and three other women at the Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia last year.

Before her title match this weekend at the Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley appeared on WWE's The Bump. On the show, Mami was interviewed by Cathy Kelley, who she considers her ex. During their conversation, Ripley spoke about the possibility of getting emotional at the PLE and wiping off her tears. Kelley replied to the statement, saying that had she been there, she would have done that for Mami:

"I'm very bummed that I won't be there because I would have done that for you. I know that Samantha and I will be watching LIVE. I will be waking up that early to do it" [43:05 - 43:25]

How has WWE made the Elimination Chamber special for Rhea Ripley?

The Elimination Chamber will be taking place in Ripley's home country, Australia. In the build to the PLE this weekend, WWE released its version of the Elimination Chamber hashtag with Ripley as the emoji.

The WWE Universe has had a field day with the emoji since its release. The fans are excited for Ripley and certainly believe that she deserves the spotlight during her dominant reign as champion.

Not only will Ripley be faced with a huge challenge in the form of Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber, but she will also get a glimpse of who will challenge her for the title at WrestleMania if she survives Jax. Even though it may be a tough night for her, performing in front of her home crowd should give her that extra boost to overcome all her obstacles.

