Rhea Ripley's haunting WWE WrestleMania gear inspired by DC villain

Rhea Ripley kicked off WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two. She was competing for the Women's World Championship alongside Bianca Belair and champion IYO SKY.
The Grandest Stage of Them All is the prime venue for bringing out once-in-a-lifetime gear. The right attire or entrance can truly magnify the pomp and circumstance already present at WrestleMania, and many WWE Superstars delivered on that front during Night One.
Not to be outdone, Rhea Ripley entered Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, sporting a black veil and a crown of boney fingers. It didn't take long for comic book fans to point out that Mami's gear bore a striking resemblance to The Batman Who Laughs, an iconic character that debuted in DC's Dark Multiverse Saga in 2017.
While the headpiece was unique, the all black attire with Ripley's twisted grin led many fans to the same conclusion. In the comics, The Batman Who Laughs is an alternate version of the Batman who was transformed into a sadistic Bat-Joker hybrid after killing the Clown Prince of Crime and accidentally inhaling a deadly toxin.
Rhea Ripley failed to reclaim gold at WWE WrestleMania 41
Rhea Ripley was unable to recapture the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 in spite of her terrifying visage. Despite her best efforts, she was bested by Bianca Belair, who flattened her with the K.O.D. near the end of the bout.
However, it was IYO SKY who ultimately emerged victorious after breaking up Bianca's pin with the Over the Moonsault, ending her winless streak while also breaking Bianca Belair's undefeated streak in one moment. Despite Ripley and Bianca repeatedly ignoring SKY throughout on The Road to WrestleMania, The Eradicator ended up as the non-factor in the opening contest.
Considering Ripley's actions in recent weeks, seemingly losing control after losing her Women's World Championship on March 3, was it a tease for a full-blown heel turn? The sadistic side of Mami is just bubbling under the surface, and that might've been a sign that it's about to break through in 2025.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.