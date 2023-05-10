Rhea Ripley's one-word reaction to fan photoshopping The Bloodline in her latest photo

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a hilarious edited image that's currently making the rounds on Twitter.

Ripley recently shared a picture with Dominik Mysterio on her Instagram. Soon after, someone photoshopped Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' faces on Dominik and Ripley's bodies in the picture.

The photoshop quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter, and The Nightmare has finally seen it. Rhea Ripley seemed quite amused with the photoshop as she shared the same on her Instagram story and wrote a one-word caption describing her reaction.

Check out a screengrab of the story below:

The photoshopped image that Ripley shared, with the caption, 'Dead.'

Rhea Ripley has targeted The Bloodline on a bunch of occasions lately

It hasn't been long since Ripley took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. She recently took to Instagram to remind Reigns that she has more TikTok followers than him.

She also had a tense confrontation with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on an episode of WWE RAW. The staredown received a massive reaction from fans on social media. WWE veteran Vince Russo wasn't impressed, though:

"So Rhea Ripley is staring down Solo Sikoa. Chris was it not a month ago that Rhea Ripley was going 50-50 with every girl on the roster? [...] As a casual fan and I'm watching this I'm like if that was Chyna in that spot, that's one thing. But Chyna didn't go 50-50 with a Chelsea Green for crying out loud. That's what I'm talking about. Did they forget all that? Did they forget that they did all that so Rhea is not a threat to Solo Sikoa?"

One wonders if Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have noticed the photoshopped image that Rhea shared on her Instagram story. The Tribal Chief won't be happy with the edited image, and his reaction to the same is bound to be priceless.

What do you think of the photoshopped image merging The Judgment Day and The Bloodline?

