Rhea Ripley's real-life partner reacts to being featured on WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is engaged to former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews. The 35-year-old, currently signed with AEW, was shown on television during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

On the March 11 edition of the red brand, in a bid to promote UFC, the Stamford-based company talked about the recent UFC 299 event. WWE showed a picture of Rhea Ripley from the pay-per-view, where she was accompanied by Buddy Murphy.

Buddy Matthews recently took to Instagram stories to share his reaction to his surprising WWE appearance. The former RAW Tag Team Champion posted a screengrab of the exact moment the couple was shown on television.

Rhea Ripley opens up about getting compared to Chyna

Rhea Ripley has been a dominant force throughout her run as the Women's World Champion. However, she has often been involved in altercations with male superstars, which has led to her being compared to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

During an interview with The West Sport last year, The Eradicator was asked about her take on the comparisons. The Nightmare revealed she was proud of the comparison:

"I don’t think getting compared to Chyna is a bad thing at all. I think it’s amazing. I’m actually very proud of that fact. The only problem that I’m having at the moment is that, I’ve done all these amazing things with men that have been so good to me, and let me do these things. While I was doing that, the women’s division was suffering a little bit, and not getting built the right way," she said.

The Aussie star member pointed out that despite the presence of several top names on the roster, WWE is trying to make new stars:

"It was at a weird time where things weren’t certain and things were changing constantly, so the women’s division suffered a little bit, and now we’re trying to build it back up. Obviously we have like our Becky Lynches, we have Nia Jax, we have our Charlotte Flairs, our Asukas, all of that, but it’s time to make some new stars as well, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to make new names and get the women’s division rocking and rolling."

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend her title at WrestleMania XL against Becky Lynch. The two superstars previously faced each other on NXT, which ended in a DQ 2019.

