Rhea Ripley's recent angry message is an overreaction, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently had an unsavory experience with fans, causing her to put out a frustrated message on her social media. This, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, has been blown out of proportion.

The Eradicator was recently swarmed by admirers in public when she was attempting to get to her cab. This caused her to share her experience on social media, and telling her fans off for behaving in this manner. While she has had supportive messages from her co-stars, Vince Russo believes that this particular incident was nothing in comparison to Hulk Hogan's plight over the years.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"I am reading this comment and you know who I am thinking of? Hulk Hogan. Could you imagine what Hulk had to go through for forty freaking years? Could you imagine what this dude went through. We are talking about 7 marks that wanted to take a selfie with Rhea Ripley."

The WWE veteran mentioned his own experiences

According to Vince Russo, being recognised in public comes as a part of the pro-wrestling business and cannot be avoided.

Adding to his previous comments on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"I don't understand, what kind of a business did you think you were getting into? This is part of the job. Okay, that's number one. You are never gonna have your privacy, you're never gonna go unnoticed in public. People still notice me to this day and guess what, I don't have a problem with it because that's kind of what I signed up for."

Rhea Ripley's rising popularity is likely to cause more such incidents in the future. It remains to be seen how she manages these situations down the line.

