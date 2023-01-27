Rhea Ripley says she's excited to "beat the cr*p" out of 32-year-old WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley is focused on winning the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match and earning a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

She has also expressed her desire to "beat the cr*p" out of fellow WWE star Raquel Rodriguez. The two women have already crossed paths with one another on multiple occasions, and The Eradicator isn't ruling out the possibility of another match.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley put Rodriguez on notice, claiming to be quite excited to beat up the 32-year-old.

"Very excited for us to beat the cr*p out of each other again in the future @RaquelWWE," wrote Ripley.

On an episode of RAW, Ripley confronted the Bloodline member Solo Sikoa, and Raquel Rodriguez reacted to it on her Instagram story with an emoji.

Ric Flair wants Rhea Ripley to win the Royal Rumble

WWE legend Ric Flair wants Rhea Ripley to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy stated that he is a fan of Ripley and is hopeful of her winning the Rumble. Flair is also a fan of The Judgment Day and briefly spoke about the group along the same lines. He said:

"Yeah, I had a nice talk with her too. I hope that Rhea Ripley wins. Which is not saying anything negative about the other girls. Afterall, you have to always be carful when you like say that but I like Rhea, I always have, and she's, God she's so respectful and so nice. I think it's her time. I like the faction she's in but I think she's ready to roll by herself too."

Ripley is a former RAW Women's Champion and NXT Women's Champion. She is yet to win a Royal Rumble Match in her career, but that could potentially change in a few days.

The Women's Royal Rumble Match will include top names, including Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and others.

