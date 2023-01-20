WWE star Raquel Rodriguez reacts to Rhea Ripley confronting Solo Sikoa on RAW

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez has reacted to Rhea Ripley confronting the Bloodline member Solo Sikoa on this week's episode of RAW.

This past Monday night, The Eradicator once again caught the attention of the WWE Universe by stepping up to another male star. During an in-ring confrontation between the Judgment Day and The Bloodline, Ripley and Sikoa came face-to-face.

Taking to her Instagram story, Raquel reacted to Ripley's confrontation with The Enforcer, with a 'side eye' emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram story below:

On the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand, The Judgment Day will challenge The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championships. The challenging team will be represented by Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

Meanwhile, The Usos will aim to continue their winning run heading into the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Zelina Vega wants a match with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is a force to be reckoned with in the WWE women's division. Heading into the Royal Rumble, she is a favorite to win the Women's Rumble. With a win, Ripley could be part of a marquee match at WrestleMania 39. However, one superstar who wants a shot at The Eradicator is Zelina Vega.

Speaking in an interview with WWEDeutschland, Vega mentioned that she would love the opportunity to have a match with Ripley at The Grandest Stage of Them All and win a championship. She said:

"Rhea Ripley for sure. And here's the thing right, we've had matches before but I think the tables have turned so much now that we're just completely different people than we were a year ago. Different entertainers, different competitors than a year ago. And I would love, love the chance to have a match with her at WrestleMania and to win, of course, a championship."

Ripley has already been confirmed to compete in this year's Royal Rumble. She will be the favorite to win the entire match.

