"He had to overcome so much" - WWE star names Rey Mysterio as her inspiration

Rhea Ripley has named Rey Mysterio as one of her biggest inspirations in WWE.

Speaking to Samoa Joe on WWE's Grit and Glory, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed that she took inspiration from the master of the 619.

Ripley noted the struggles Mysterio must have had to overcome in the wrestling business due to his size. She also recalled being such a huge fan of Rey in her youth that she even used to dress up like him.

“If I had to say a wrestler, I’d probably say Rey Mysterio. I loved Rey Mysterio growing up. I had a poster (of him) on my wall, and I would dress up like him. I made the pants and everything. I remember sitting down and watching him when I was younger, and because of his stature and his height, he had to overcome so much. And it really just, like, inspired me in a way. He was one of the main reasons why I kept watching wrestling and why I’m sitting here today.” - H/T WrestlingInc

Having made his wrestling debut in 1989, Rey Mysterio has been an inspiration to countless professional wrestlers over the past couple of decades. His high-flying and fast-paced in-ring style made him a standout attraction in the 1990s and 2000s.

Rhea Ripley will move to the main roster soon

Over the past few weeks, Rhea Ripley's arrival to Monday Night RAW has been teased in a number of short promo packages. However, this won't be the first time Monday Night RAW viewers will get to see the former NXT Women's Champion.

In 2020, before WrestleMania 36, Ripley interrupted Charlotte Flair on RAW to challenge The Queen to a match at The Showcase of the Immortals. Flair accepted the challenge as well. However, Ripley would surprisingly lose her NXT Women's Championship to Flair at WrestleMania. During the Grit and Glory interview with Samoa Joe, the star voiced her frustrations over not being able to have her family in attendance for the match.

Are you looking forward to seeing Rhea Ripley on the main roster?