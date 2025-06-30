Rhea Ripley sends 2-word message amid injury scare ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a two-word message ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator seemingly suffered quite a few injuries at Night of Champions.

Ad

At the event in Saudi Arabia, Rhea Ripley locked horns with Raquel Rodriguez in a Riyadh Boulevard Street Fight. The two stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages, the contest turned in Ripley's favor, and she ultimately emerged victorious.

Following the match, Mami gave an interview to Byron Saxton. During the conversation, she revealed that she was a bit bruised after Rodriguez hit her multiple times with a kendo stick. Ripley added that she was feeling sore and would continue to feel the aftereffects of the brutal bout for some time.

Ad

Trending

The Eradicator has now taken to Instagram to post several backstage photos from WWE Night of Champions. Rhea also sent a two-word message, highlighting her incredible mindset.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

"Champion mindset. 🔥," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Bill Apter was full of praise for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently gave his thoughts on the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodrigez Street Fight Match. The veteran journalist said that he had never seen someone dominate Ripley like Rodriguez did at WWE Night of Champions.

Ad

Apter added that he believed their bout was one of the best Street Fights he had ever seen in the history of WWE.

"I've never seen Rhea Ripley take such a beating. I've never seen such power from a woman like Raquel Rodriguez. The two of them, this was like a, you know, they called it a Street Fight, and it was an incredible, tough match." Bill added, "You could put this up against any Street Fight with two men, and it would probably equal or better than some of the men's Street Fights. This match was incredible. Raquel Rodriguez is extremely underrated."

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez's feud going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!