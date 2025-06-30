Rhea Ripley sends 2-word message amid injury scare ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a two-word message ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator seemingly suffered quite a few injuries at Night of Champions.
At the event in Saudi Arabia, Rhea Ripley locked horns with Raquel Rodriguez in a Riyadh Boulevard Street Fight. The two stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages, the contest turned in Ripley's favor, and she ultimately emerged victorious.
Following the match, Mami gave an interview to Byron Saxton. During the conversation, she revealed that she was a bit bruised after Rodriguez hit her multiple times with a kendo stick. Ripley added that she was feeling sore and would continue to feel the aftereffects of the brutal bout for some time.
The Eradicator has now taken to Instagram to post several backstage photos from WWE Night of Champions. Rhea also sent a two-word message, highlighting her incredible mindset.
"Champion mindset. 🔥," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:
Bill Apter was full of praise for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions
Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently gave his thoughts on the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodrigez Street Fight Match. The veteran journalist said that he had never seen someone dominate Ripley like Rodriguez did at WWE Night of Champions.
Apter added that he believed their bout was one of the best Street Fights he had ever seen in the history of WWE.
"I've never seen Rhea Ripley take such a beating. I've never seen such power from a woman like Raquel Rodriguez. The two of them, this was like a, you know, they called it a Street Fight, and it was an incredible, tough match." Bill added, "You could put this up against any Street Fight with two men, and it would probably equal or better than some of the men's Street Fights. This match was incredible. Raquel Rodriguez is extremely underrated."
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez's feud going forward.
