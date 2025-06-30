  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Rhea Ripley sends 2-word message amid injury scare ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley sends 2-word message amid injury scare ahead of WWE RAW

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jun 30, 2025 08:15 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Women
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a two-word message ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator seemingly suffered quite a few injuries at Night of Champions.

Ad

At the event in Saudi Arabia, Rhea Ripley locked horns with Raquel Rodriguez in a Riyadh Boulevard Street Fight. The two stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages, the contest turned in Ripley's favor, and she ultimately emerged victorious.

Following the match, Mami gave an interview to Byron Saxton. During the conversation, she revealed that she was a bit bruised after Rodriguez hit her multiple times with a kendo stick. Ripley added that she was feeling sore and would continue to feel the aftereffects of the brutal bout for some time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Eradicator has now taken to Instagram to post several backstage photos from WWE Night of Champions. Rhea also sent a two-word message, highlighting her incredible mindset.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

"Champion mindset. 🔥," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Bill Apter was full of praise for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently gave his thoughts on the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodrigez Street Fight Match. The veteran journalist said that he had never seen someone dominate Ripley like Rodriguez did at WWE Night of Champions.

Ad

Apter added that he believed their bout was one of the best Street Fights he had ever seen in the history of WWE.

"I've never seen Rhea Ripley take such a beating. I've never seen such power from a woman like Raquel Rodriguez. The two of them, this was like a, you know, they called it a Street Fight, and it was an incredible, tough match." Bill added, "You could put this up against any Street Fight with two men, and it would probably equal or better than some of the men's Street Fights. This match was incredible. Raquel Rodriguez is extremely underrated."
Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez's feud going forward.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications