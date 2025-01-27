Rhea Ripley sends 2-word message after Nia Jax denies accusation

Rhea Ripley has now responded after Nia Jax denied an accusation that came to light after Saturday Night's Main Event. The star took to social media to share it.

During the match between Ripley and Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event, there was a moment where the Women's World Champion was trying to put her opponent in the Prism Trap. She was unable to lock it in, and during the attempt, Jax, while flailing, seemingly grabbed her behind. The moment went viral on social media, with fans sharing it and accusing Jax of it with proof of the moment.

However, Jax denied it, saying that it was not her who had done it.

Trending

"That's not me," posted Nia.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Rhea Ripley, though, was not having it. She took to social media immediately to respond to Jax's evasive response despite there being pictures to prove that Jax had indeed, touched her.

"Dis you," she said, sharing a GIF as well, where it was indicated that Jax had after all touched her posterior.

Expand Tweet

Now that Ripley has beaten Jax, she will have to get ready for whoever wins the Royal Rumble, as there's a chance that she may be the one who the winner challenges heading into WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback