Rhea Ripley sends 2-word message after Nia Jax denies accusation

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 27, 2025 00:38 GMT
The star has spoken up (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has spoken up (Credit: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley has now responded after Nia Jax denied an accusation that came to light after Saturday Night's Main Event. The star took to social media to share it.

During the match between Ripley and Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event, there was a moment where the Women's World Champion was trying to put her opponent in the Prism Trap. She was unable to lock it in, and during the attempt, Jax, while flailing, seemingly grabbed her behind. The moment went viral on social media, with fans sharing it and accusing Jax of it with proof of the moment.

However, Jax denied it, saying that it was not her who had done it.

also-read-trending Trending
"That's not me," posted Nia.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Rhea Ripley, though, was not having it. She took to social media immediately to respond to Jax's evasive response despite there being pictures to prove that Jax had indeed, touched her.

"Dis you," she said, sharing a GIF as well, where it was indicated that Jax had after all touched her posterior.

Now that Ripley has beaten Jax, she will have to get ready for whoever wins the Royal Rumble, as there's a chance that she may be the one who the winner challenges heading into WrestleMania.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी