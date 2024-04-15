Rhea Ripley sends a cryptic message ahead of addressing last week's attack on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent a message to Liv Morgan ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Liv Morgan spent a considerable portion of last year sidelined after Rhea Ripley targeted her during an episode of RAW. Since her return at the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, Liv has been determined to seek revenge. Last week, she made a statement by launching a backstage attack on the Women's World Champion, putting her on notice.

Ripley is set to address last week's attack on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Ahead of the show, she took to Twitter and posted a gif, hinting that the situation with Liv is about to escalate.

Liv Morgan wants to dethrone current WWE champion

Liv Morgan has made it clear that she's currently on a "revenge tour" since her return from injury earlier this year.

In a recent interview, Liv emphasized that she's accustomed to facing obstacles and that regardless of who stands in her path, her ultimate destination on the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" will always be Rhea Ripley and her Women's World Championship.

"My whole life has been obstacle after obstacle, so I’m really no stranger to it, whether it’s Nia Jax, who wanted to involve herself in my business, whether it’s Becky Lynch wanting to make every single thing about her. It doesn’t matter because one thing will always remain the same, and it’s that the very last stop of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is and always will be Rhea Ripley and the Women’s World Championship. So I’m not gonna cry about it, Cathy Kelley, and if I were you, I’d just watch me," Liv Morgan said.

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Women's Champion can put an end to Ripley's dominant reign.

