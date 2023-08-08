Rhea Ripley sends a five-word message to Judgment Day member

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, a five-word message.

Earlier, Mysterio posted a wholesome TikTok video of himself hugging Ripley. The reigning NXT North American Champion also sent out a short message to The Eradicator.

"Mami made me do it! @rhearipley_wwe," wrote Mysterio.

In response, Ripley sent out a five-word message.

"Bringing that HEAT to TikTok," wrote Ripley.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet:

Francine spoke about Buddy Matthews possibly being uncomfortable about Rhea Ripley's on-screen work with Dominik Mysterio

Former WWE star Francine recently discussed the possibility of Rhea Ripley's boyfriend Buddy Matthews possibly being uncomfortable about her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on the Eyes Up Here podcast, she stated that wrestlers who are involved in this business are all actors and are role playing. She said:

"Buddy's in the business, Rhea's in the business, Dom's in the business, right? We are actors... We are role playing. We are characters. Sometimes storylines are romantic and involve touching and kissing and, you know, over the top innuendos. And your partner, especially if he's in the wrestling business, needs to understand that it's all a work. I'm sure Buddy gets it. Now, could he feel uncomfortable? Sure. No one wants to see their significant other rubbing on somebody else or kissing somebody or whatever."

Francine added:

"Rhea and Dominik are getting over so much in the heel department and the fans will come at you and believe that there's something going on. A 100% there's gonna be those fans... It's just the way the business is. You have to do things to go along with the story and I think Buddy gets it. He gets it. He's probably friendly with Dominik. They were sitting at the Hall of Fame together. He knows what's up."

Rhea Ripley is currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez on WWE television and is also a crucial part of the ongoing Judgment Day drama between Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Are you a fan of the Ripley-Mysterio duo? Sound off in the comments section below.