Rhea Ripley sends five-word message to WWE Universe following RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has delivered a message to fans following last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Ripley successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez this past Saturday night at Payback. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio got involved during the match, causing a distraction, and the Women's World Champion capitalized by hitting Rodriguez with the Riptide to retain her belt.

Last night on WWE RAW, Raquel Rodriguez demolished Chelsea Green in a singles match. After the bout, she announced that she would have a rematch against Ripley next week, and Dominik Mysterio would be banned from ringside. Green suggested that she be banned from ringside as well earlier today on social media.

Rhea Ripley took to social media today to deliver a five-word message to fans following RAW. The 26-year-old shared images of The Judgment Day from last night's edition of the red brand and claimed that fans wished they were them.

"You wish you were us 😈⚖️," Rhea Ripley posted.

Rhea Ripley responds to JD McDonagh after WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a message from JD McDonagh following WWE RAW.

JD McDonagh has been trying to join The Judgment Day for some time now, and he may have taken some steps in the right direction last night on the red brand. The Irish Ace presented Damian Priest with a custom Money in the Bank briefcase and then defeated Sami Zayn with the help of Dominik Mysterio.

McDonagh took to social media today to share an image of him presenting Priest with the custom MITB briefcase. He noted that he was "a friend of a friend" in his post on Twitter. Rhea Ripley reacted to the post and told the Irish Ace not to push it and to continue taking baby steps to join The Judgment Day faction.

"Don’t push it. Baby steps.," Ripley wrote.

There was a tremendous amount of tension within The Judgment Day after Damian Priest captured the Money in the Bank contract. However, the group seems to be back on the same page after Priest and Balor captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback. It will be interesting to see if JD McDonagh is eventually allowed into the faction moving forward on RAW.

Would you like to see JD McDonagh officially join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

