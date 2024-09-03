Rhea Ripley sends a four-word message after celebrating with Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has sent a four-word message in the aftermath of this week's Monday Night RAW. In the show's main event, Damian Priest teamed up with Jey Uso to beat JD McDonagh and Finn Balor.

The show opened with Ripley being ambushed by Liv Morgan after being distracted by Dominik Mysterio. Morgan and Mysterio got the better of Ripley, as The Eradicator was forced out of action for the rest of the show.

Following Jey and Priest's victory over the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions, Ripley celebrated with both superstars. On Twitter/X, she sent a four-word message reflecting on an eventful edition of RAW.

"Monday night MAMI!… Yeet" wrote Ripley

Check out Ripley's tweet:

At Bash In Berlin, Ripley and Priest defeated Morgan and Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team match. Ripley pinned the reigning Women's World Champion after previously losing to her at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event after Mysterio's shocking betrayal.

Jonathan Coachman wants Rhea Ripley to focus on the "beating"

Jonathan Coachman has admitted that he wants less talking from Rhea Ripley and more action. The wrestling veteran praised various attributes of The Eradicator.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman criticized Ripley's mic skills. He said:

"There's no denying that she is over like Rover. That crowd was popping. They were ready for her. She got herself in great shape. She's got the look, the black lipstick, the black hair. I just don't like her on the mic. I need less talking and more beating people up."

Earlier this year, Ripley was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship due to injury. This marked the end of her first reign with the title.

The vacant championship was won by Becky Lynch, who later dropped it to Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

