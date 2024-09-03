WWE veteran points out the one major problem with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular superstars in WWE today. However, a wrestling veteran believes she has one significant problem.

The veteran in question is none other than Jonathan Coachman. As the former Interim RAW General Manager reviewed the latest episode of Monday Night RAW on his Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, he addressed Rhea Ripley's character. He claimed that although The Eradicator has many qualities, she is not good on the microphone.

The 51-year-old stated that he wants to see the former Women's World Champion do less talking and "more beating people up":

"There's no denying that she is over like Rover. That crowd was popping. They were ready for her. She got herself in great shape. She's got the look, the black lipstick, the black hair. I just don't like her on the mic. I need less talking and more beating people up," he said. [20:00 - 20:21]

Rhea Ripley challenged Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

At Bash in Berlin, Rhea Ripley pinned Liv Morgan to pick up the victory for her and Damian Priest over the Women's World Champion and Dominik Mysterio in their Mixed Tag Team Match.

Last night on WWE RAW, Ripley kicked off the show to challenge Morgan to a Women's World Championship Match. While the latter did not respond to The Eradicator's challenge, Dominik did. He claimed his on-screen girlfriend would accept. Meanwhile, the segment ended with Morgan and Dominik injuring the 27-year-old.

Despite being injured earlier, Ripley appeared at the show's end to chase Morgan, who interfered in Damian Priest and Jey Uso's match against The Judgment Day. She then celebrated with her Terror Twin and the Leader of the "Yeet" Movement after they defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

While many expect Ripley to fight Morgan at Bad Blood, WWE Analyst Sam Roberts suggested the two square off inside Hell in a Cell. It will be interesting to see if that would happen.

