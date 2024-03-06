Rhea Ripley sends heartfelt message to real life family member

Rhea Ripley has sent a heartfelt message to a member of her family today on social media following last night's edition of WWE RAW. The Eradicator is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

The Women's World Champion took to her Instagram story today to send a heartfelt message to her sister on her birthday. She joked that her sister can get on her nerves sometimes but added that she loves her very much.

"Happy birthday my little champion. You do my head in, but I still love you loads. Have a great day," she wrote.

Becky Lynch battled Nia Jax last night in a singles match, but Liv Morgan interfered. Morgan was upset about Lynch interfering in her bout against Jax last week, and the two stars are scheduled for a singles match next week.

Ripley laughed in Lynch's face last night during RAW following her argument with Morgan.

Bill Apter believes Dominik Mysterio will break up with Rhea Ripley to join another WWE faction

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently predicted Dominik Mysterio will be moving further away from Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day in the months ahead.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter noted that Rhea Ripley was not happy when Dirty Dom said he was going to challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Apter wondered if Mysterio could decide to leave The Judgment Day to join another established faction in the company:

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then, the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO? Leaves Judgment Day and becomes a member of the LWO. It's an excellent transition, I think into another bad guy role for him." [From 24:12 onwards]

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion. Only time will tell if she can defeat The Man at WrestleMania 40 to continue her impressive title reign.

