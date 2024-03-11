Rhea Ripley sends heartfelt message to real-life fiancé ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstars often share small sneak peeks at their personal lives, and Rhea Ripley is no different. The brash heel has just made another public declaration of her love.

The Eradicator is one of the faces of WWE as the current Women's World Champion. Ripley may be linked to Dominik Mysterio in the storylines, but in real life, she and Buddy Matthews have been engaged to be married since last August. The current AEW star met his fiancé while working for WWE from 2013 to 2021.

Ripley took to her Instagram Stories today to share a photo of the pro wrestling power couple spending some quality time together. The Judgment Day's Mami declared the House of Black member to be her love and best friend.

"My Love & My Best Friend [heart emoji] [sparkles emoji] @snm_buddy," she wrote.

Ripley and Matthews attended UFC 299 at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday night. The wrestlers from Down Under were there to see fellow Aussie Jack Della Maddalena defeat Gilbert Burns. They were also seen cheering Sean O'Malley, who retained the UFC Bantamweight Championship over Marlon Vera in the main event.

WWE Hall of Famer talks potential WrestleMania 40 title change

The WWE World Women's Championship will be on the line at WrestleMania 40 as Rhea Ripley finally defends her title against Becky Lynch.

Fans are buzzing with predictions and potential scenarios for The Man and The Eradicator, and it's all up in the air who might leave 'Mania with the gold. Trish Stratus agrees and is still on the fence.

Speaking to Gorilla Position, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Lynch vs. Ripley. She acknowledges that this battle of mega-stars could be a toss-up.

"I think Becky needs the win, I think she needs it for her, she needs to prove it to herself. She's a workhorse, believe me, because I was alongside her for half a year last year, she just goes. Then you see she became 'NXT' Champion and worked with 'NXT' talent and did great things with them and for them. She worked with the older ladies, the younger ladies, and still comes out on top, she's amazing. ... But I don't want Mami to not be champ again, so it's a bit of a toss-up. I don't know, I guess we will have to see. Maybe I'll watch closely and maybe that will determine some ideas I might have, maybe that's what I'll do," Stratus said.

Lynch and Ripley have worked numerous multi-woman matches and non-televised singles bouts over the years, but their only WWE TV singles contest came on WWE NXT back in November 2019. The match ended in a no contest due to Shayna Baszler's interference as a part of Survivor Series build that year.

