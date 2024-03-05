Rhea Ripley sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after he gets crushed in big match on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio talked a good game on WWE RAW last week, much to Rhea Ripley's surprise. Mami did not expect him to step up to Gunther after The Judgment Day came out to confront the current Intercontinental Champion.

Despite questioning his move, Ripley supported Dirty Dom heading into his match with The Ring General on the latest episode of WWE RAW. He got a few hope spots in, but Gunther ultimately demolished him. The match ended when Dominik Mysterio tapped out to the Boston Crab.

Later in the episode, he was backstage getting treatment with the rest of The Judgment Day around him. Rhea Ripley was by his side throughout the segment. She then took to X/Twitter to send an encouraging message to Dirty Dom.

"Through wins and losses, I’ll always be here to care for ya," Rhea Ripley shared.

Check out Mami's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Dominik Mysterio has a match at WrestleMania 40. He might be set to miss a couple of episodes of WWE RAW, as he is getting married soon. Meanwhile, JD McDonagh is the next person to represent The Judgment Day in the Intercontinental Championship scene.

The Irishman will be part of a six-man Gauntlet Match next week on RAW, with the winner eventually facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40. Will he get the job done? Only time will tell.

What did you make of Dirty Dom's performance on RAW? Sound off!

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Will Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio stay together? Yes: They're inseparable! No: Mami will dump Dirty Dom! 2 votes