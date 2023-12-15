Rhea Ripley sends a message to Dominik Mysterio moments before insane stunt

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent a message to Dominik Mysterio moments before both stars performed an insane stunt in Perth, Australia.

Dirty Dom and Mami have become quite the duo in WWE. Fans love their on-screen romance and don't want them to ever split up. The stars are always seen hanging out together outside of the Stamford-based promotion as well.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are currently on a tour in the latter's hometown to promote the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The Eradicator recently took to Twitter to send a message to her Judgment Day teammate moments before the duo did the zip line in Perth, Australia. Ripley wrote that she brought her "HEAT," referencing Dom, whom she likes to call ''My Latino Heat."

"PERTH!!! I brought my HEAT with me," Ripley tweeted.

Rhea Ripley believes her WWE Elimination Chamber match will be as significant as her WrestleMania 39 bout

During an interview with The West Australian, Rhea Ripley said that her possible Elimination Chamber match will be as important for her as the WrestleMania 39 bout against Charlotte Flair because it will take place in front of her family in her hometown.

"I think it might be on par with WrestleMania just because this is my home. WrestleMania is very important and it’s the biggest show [in] our profession. That was an amazing night for me being able to pin Charlotte Flair and win the SmackDown Women’s Championship and have that moment out there with the crowd and feel how electric they were. But I feel like for me, being Australian and for Australia being deprived of WWE for so long, I think it’s going to be a very similar feeling," Rhea Ripley said.

