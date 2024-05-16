Rhea Ripley sends a message to fiancé and AEW star Buddy Matthews concerning her 'baby'

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a message to real-life partner and current AEW star Buddy Matthews concerning her 'baby.'

Rhea and Buddy have been together since 2022 and even got engaged last year. Despite their different work schedules, the duo often manage to spend some quality time together. With Mami currently out of action due to an injury, she has been focusing more on outside-the-ring stuff.

Rhea recently added a new member to her family as she adopted a dog named Bella. The former Women's World Champion often posts pictures of her pets on social media and recently claimed that they are her babies. Mami also shared a heartfelt reel on social media which depicts dogs acknowledging moms as high command. The WWE Superstar was quick to tag Buddy Matthews in the reel, making it clear she is the supreme leader.

Rhea Ripley commented on her storyline with Dominik Mysterio affecting her real-life relationship with Buddy Matthews

While Rhea Ripley may be engaged to Buddy Matthews, she has been in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio ever since the latter turned heel and joined the Judgment Day.

Mami reflected on how the storyline affects her relationship with Buddy Matthews, noting that not many can stay the course like the AEW star:

"Not many people could be in a relationship through that. Yeah, if the roles were reversed, I don't think I could [do it] either," Rhea Ripley said in agreement with Logan Paul.

Rhea's storyline with Dominik Mysterio could soon come to an end as WWE has been hinting at the latter conspiring with Liv Morgan in Mami's absence. The duo were seen leaving the same locker room a few weeks back on RAW. This was followed by Liv being spotted with Dom's bandana in her pocket.

However, when Damian Priest asked Dirty Dom about his relationship with Ripley, he stated all was fine. It is speculated that Dominik could help Morgan in her upcoming title match against Becky Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring to cement the union.