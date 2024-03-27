Rhea Ripley details how her real-life fiancé feels about her romance with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley is romantically linked to Dominik Mysterio in WWE storylines, but she has a real-life partner who is very familiar with the job. Ripley has just revealed how the on-screen relationship is handled at home.

The Eradicator may be Dirty Dom's Mami, but she has been with AEW star Buddy Matthews since 2022. The Australian grapplers have been engaged to be married since last summer, and while no date has been announced, Ripley recently provided an update on the wedding. WWE actually did a love storyline between Buddy and Dominik's sister Aalyah shortly before his release in June 2021.

Mysterio linked up with Ripley and The Judgment Day after turning heel on his father in September 2023. The current WWE Women's World Champion and the two-time NXT North American Champion quickly became one of the hottest heel acts in pro wrestling. Speaking to Logan Paul on Impaulsive, the 27-year-old was asked about maintaining the storyline relationship while committed to a partner.

"Not many people could be in a relationship through that. Yeah, if the roles were reversed, I don't think I could [do it] either," Rhea Ripley said in agreement with Logan Paul.

The current WWE United States Champion and co-host Mike Majlak were surprised to hear Ripley say things would be different if the roles were reversed. He pressed, and WWE's fifth Women's Grand Slam Champion admitted she gets jealous.

"I get jealous, real bad. Yeah... [how she would feel if Buddy had a 'Latina Heat' love interest] oh, dude... yeah, I don't know. Legit [Paul called Buddy a legend and asked how he does it]. He's so chill with it, and like, he loves Dom as well. Like, they had the storyline before, where he was dating his sister, Aalyah. So, yeah, he doesn't mind at all, which is amazing because it makes my life at home and work so much easier," Rhea Ripley said. [From 0:01 to 0:50]

Paul then pointed to how Mysterio recently got married to his longtime girlfriend and how that helps to make everything easy. Ripley laughed and agreed with the remark.

Buddy Matthews reacts to Rhea Ripley's viral Stinkface at WWE event

Rhea Ripley went viral this past weekend for borrowing a finisher from WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Her fiancé, Buddy Matthews, was one of the many people who reacted to the trending topic on social media.

The Eradicator retained the Women's World Championship over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Saturday's WWE live event in Springfield, IL. During the match, Ripley turned things around on Jax in the corner, then hit her with the infamous Stinkface.

Matthews responded to the clip of his wife delivering a Stinkface to The Irresistible Force and made a suggestive comment that also went viral. The AEW star jokingly revealed a bit of personal information in a tweet that has more than 2 million views and thousands of likes.

The Stinkface Extravaganza continued at the weekend WWE live event in Rockford, IL, as Baszler begged Ripley for the move. However, there was a big twist, and the champion ended up retaining.

