Potential clash between Buddy Matthews' "ex" and Rhea Ripley on WWE Monday Night RAW addressed by Dominik Mysterio 

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio believes his sister, Aalyah, would lose to Rhea Ripley if they squared off in WWE. Aalyah Mysterio made several appearances in the Stamford-based company in 2020. She was even involved in a romantic storyline with Rhea Ripley's current real-life fiancé, Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy).

During The Judgment Day's rivalry with Rey Mysterio last year, a feud was teased between Aalyah and Ripley. The two ladies even had a confrontation backstage on Monday Night RAW in July 2022.

During a recent interview with Bakers Bantering, Dominik Mysterio disclosed that he likes the idea of Aalyah joining him in The Judgment Day. However, he pointed out that Ripley would have to accept, and his sister would have to have a match against an opponent of The Judgment Day's choosing to prove herself.

When asked if Aalyah could go head-to-head against the Women's World Champion, Dominik stated that he does not hope for that to happen for his sister's sake:

"I hope for Aalyah's sake it's not against Rhea. Well, remember, we need Aalyah to win to get a contract. If she fights Rhea, she's not gonna win," he said. [56:37 - 56:54]

What did Buddy Matthews say about kissing Aalyah Mysterio on WWE TV?

During his WWE romantic storyline with Aalyah, Buddy Matthews kissed Dominik Mysterio's sister. However, the experience was uncomfortable for Rhea Ripley's current fiancé.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the now-AEW star revealed more details about the controversial segment:

"I wasn't comfortable kissing Aalyah. I did that because it was my job and it was going to create more drama in the story (...) Seth was nervous about it because this whole storyline rides on this one kiss. I'm uncomfortable, and she's new. We are out there and about to cut the promo and I said to her this needs to look good. If you have any second minds, I am giving you the green light. Do whatever you want, it's 100% you. Do what you need to do, this needs to look good. It looked great, the aftermath wasn't great for me. But we are both adults, we are both acting, we gave each other a high 5 after it and that was it," he said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

