Rhea Ripley sends a message to Finn Balor following his controversial actions

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a message to Finn Balor after he attacked Seth Rollins again on Tuesday.

On this week's episode of NXT, Balor returned to the brand and blindsided Rollins following the latter's win against Bron Breakker. Before The Prince could hit another stomp on The Visionary, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came to the World Heavyweight Champion's aid.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley reacted to Balor's assault and expressed admiration for her Judgment Day stablemate's aggressive behavior on NXT.

"FINN. BALOR. [fire emoji]," wrote Ripley.

On Monday Night RAW, Rollins was scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship in an open challenge in Cleveland. However, the segment was called off due to a brutal attack from Balor.

The former Universal Champion took out his frustrations on his rival and once again jumped The Visionary backstage after hitting him with multiple stomps at ringside.

How did Finn Balor react to him attacking Seth Rollins on RAW?

Finn Balor hasn't been in a good mood lately, and his actions on RAW and NXT suggest the same.

Following his brutal attack on Seth Rollins on Monday, Balor took to social media to mention that he took out his SummerSlam 2016 frustrations on Rollins. In a recent tweet, he wrote:

"7 YEAR [B]IT*H."

In 2016, Balor became the inaugural Universal Champion, but his title reign was cut short due to an unfortunate injury. He was forced to vacate the title within 24 hours and is yet to win a world championship in WWE.

Rollins, meanwhile, is not only a former two-time Universal Champion but is also the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. He won the title at Night of Champions 2023 and has defended it against Balor's Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest.

This planted the seeds for a Balor vs. Rollins match at the upcoming Money in the Bank show in London.

