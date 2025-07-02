Rhea Ripley sends a message to husband Buddy Matthews after admitting that she didn't like him at first

Rhea Ripley sent a message to her husband, Buddy Matthews, after recently admitting that she didn't like him initially. Mami trolled the AEW star by sharing a short clip on social media.
Ripley and Matthews have been together since 2022. The duo got engaged in August 2023 and married last year in June. They are both from Australia and made their names in the pro wrestling world by starting with the Australian independent circuit. However, their equation was not always the same.
Rhea Ripley recently revealed that she was not very fond of Buddy Matthews when the latter was a heel on the independent circuit. Matthews even admitted that Mami hated him, especially after he laid out a female star with a forearm as part of a sequence.
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
Ripley poked fun at the AEW star regarding their initial equation, as she shared a video in which two partners are very romantic at first but eventually grow apart. Mami revealed that her relationship with Matthews has moved in the opposite direction, reiterating that she didn't like him at first but now loves him.
"Reverse the role @snm_buddy," Ripley wrote.
Ex-WWE star shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews being in different pro wrestling companies
Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews met in WWE when they were both a part of the Stamford-based promotion. However, the Hounds of Hell member was released from the global sports entertainment juggernaut in 2021, and thus, when their relationship went public, they were part of rival wrestling promotions.
While many may consider working for different companies a hindrance to relationships, former WWE Superstar EC3 believes that it is better as the couple has their private space as well.
"I think case-by-case basis, more often than not, though, I would believe you're correct solely for the fact that when you have time together, it's about you guys as opposed to- I can only imagine, and some people could pull it off, I don't think I could, or you'd get bored," EC3 said on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws.
Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary. The duo is doing commendable jobs in their respective promotions. While Mami is set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2, the AEW star is currently ruled out of in-ring action due to an injury.
A top WWE star is missing in action