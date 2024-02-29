Rhea Ripley sends a message to her sister

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has shared a heartwarming reaction to her sister's social media post.

The Eradicator successfully defended her title against Nia Jax in her home country, Australia, last week. Over 50k+ fans were in attendance to witness Ripley headline the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Perth.

After securing the Women's World Champion, the Judgment Day member rushed to celebrate with her family who were in the audience: her parents and her younger sister, Calista Bennett. While details about her parents remain private, Calista is a familiar face on Ripley's Instagram page.

Taking to Instagram, Calista shared a post with the WWE Superstar and mentioned that she wished Mami competing in Australia was an annual thing. Rhea Ripley responded to her sister's social media post with a three-word comment.

"Me too fam 🥹❤️," she wrote.

Check out the screenshot of the Judgment Day member's comment below:

The Nightmare's reply to Calista's post.

Becky Lynch names two WWE stars who could betray Rhea Ripley

WWE star Becky Lynch punched her ticket to WrestleMania 40 after emerging victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber. The Man is set to face Mami for the Women's World Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

On this week's The Bump, Big Time Becks revealed she has known Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day faction for years, implying they have a deeper bond with her as compared to Rhea Ripley.

This subtle shade suggests The Man might be questioning Ripley's trust in the Irish duo and even hinting they could potentially switch sides and join forces with her in the upcoming WrestleMania battle against The Eradicator.

"I don't think that I need to worry as much as Rhea needs to worry. When you look at half of her crew, half of them I've known for 22 years at this stage. Finn Balor trained me. I've known Jordan Devlin since he was a wee little lad. He couldn't even hit the top rope. He was only 12 years old when he started training. I remember his first day in training school. So I've known those two guys far longer than she has. So you gotta ask, at the end of the day, are they gonna bleed purple, or are they gonna bleed green?"

Check out the full episode below:

Becky and Rhea shared an intense promo on this week's Monday Night RAW before Nia Jax interrupted proceedings by attacking the former. WWE fans are looking forward to seeing how the storyline between Rhea Ripley, Big Time Becks, and Jax plays out ahead of WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of Rhea Ripley's reply to her sister? Sound off in the comments section below.

