Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message to 31-year-old star after WWE RAW

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley sent a brutal one-word message to Angel Garza after he seemingly expressed joining forces on Monday Night RAW.

Last night on the Red brand show, Legado Del Fantasma members Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Angel Garza, and Berto crashed into The Judgment Day locker room to meet Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom will team up with Escobar to lock horns with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a tag team match at The Showcase of the Immortals this weekend.

Naturally, this ticked off Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and co, since Dirty Dom did not consult with them and went ahead to team up with a member of Legado Del Fantasma. For the rest of the Monday Night RAW show, Los Lotharios, Lopez, and Escobar stayed in The Judgment Day's dressing room and played darts.

After the show, Angel took to X/Twitter and sent a message to Mami, showing interest in aligning with the heel faction. However, Rhea Ripley had none of it and told the 31-year-old male star to keep his trap shut in Spanish.

"Cállate 🙄!" she wrote.

Rhea Ripley has major praise for WWE star Jade Cargill

Before Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley sat down for an interview with The MMA Hour's Ariel Helwani. However, Becky Lynch invaded the interview, which led to a brawl. The two women have left no stone unturned to keep their hatred at its peak before they clash inside the ring in Philadelphia.

The Australian superstar was asked to share her honest thoughts on Jade Cargill during the interview.

"Yeah, I am [impressed]. Jade Cargill... she's amazing! I'll give her her props. She's aesthetically pleasing; she looks amazing; she is amazing! Everything about her screams superstar! So, when that time comes, I'd love to step in the ring with her, but that's a money match. We'd have to wait for the perfect moment and the perfect stage, whether that's WrestleMania next year or WrestleMania in the next few years, we'll have to wait for that. But... I'm impressed, I am! It takes a lot to impress Mami!" said Ripley.

Cargill will make her maiden WrestleMania appearance this weekend. The talented wrestler will feature in a six-woman tag team match alongside Naomi and Bianca Belair. The trio will lock horns against Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai.

