Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a one-word message on social media ahead of her championship match at Elimination Chamber.

The premium live event will air from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. In one of the four scheduled matches, Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in front of her home crowd. Her fellow Judgment Day members, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Heading into the premium live event, The Eradicator took to Instagram Stories to send out a message. The 27-year-old shared an update from her segment with Nia Jax at the recently concluded Elimination Chamber press event. The post was originally shared by video streaming subscription service Binge. The Judgment Day member referred to herself as a menace:

"Menace," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley addresses comparisons made with Chyna

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the top names on the entire roster. The Nightmare has dominated every opponent since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The title was later renamed as the WWE Women's World Championship.

However, Ripley's attacks have not been limited to only the female superstars. Mami has often taken down male performers to aid her stablemates during their matches. A trait that makes her, in a way, similar to The Ninth Wonder of the World, Chyna.

In an interview with The West Sport, the Women's World Champion was asked about her opinion on the comparisons made with late superstar Chyna. Ripley confessed to being proud of the comparisons. However, at the same time, she brought up the fact that the female division was suffering while she was feuding with men:

"I don’t think getting compared to Chyna is a bad thing at all. I think it’s amazing. I’m actually very proud of that fact. The only problem that I’m having at the moment is that, I’ve done all these amazing things with men that have been so good to me, and let me do these things. While I was doing that, the women’s division was suffering a little bit, and not getting built the right way," she said.

Chyna was arguably the most dominant female superstar during her time with the Stamford-based promotion. She even won the Intercontinental Championship on two separate occasions. Rhea Ripley has yet to do something similar, but the similarities are uncanny.

