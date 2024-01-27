Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message to former WWE star Aliyah

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently sent a one-word message to the former WWE Superstar Aliyah (real name Nhooph Al-Areebi).

The 29-year-old was a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2015 and her defining moment came when she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez. She was one of the talents that were released from the company in September 2023.

Following Aliyah's departure from World Wrestling Entertainment, she announced a new career direction. On January 26, she was invited as a Special Guest DJ at a nightclub in Toronto.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mami shared a clip of Nhooph Al-Areebi playing John Cena's Basic Thuganomics theme song for the audience at the club. Rhea Ripley was immensely proud of the former WWE Superstar's work outside the squared circle and sent her a one-word message.

"Queen!" she wrote.

Check out The Judgment Day member's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The WWE Women's World Champion is a dominant heel on television, but when it comes to respecting and defending the pro wrestling community, she breaks her character from time to time.

Bronson Reed opens up on his bond with teenage Rhea Ripley

WWE star Bronson Reed recently talked about his bond with The Judgment Day member.

The 35-year-old is an Australian star and started his wrestling journey on the independent circuit of his home country. During a recent interview, Reed revealed that Rhea Ripley attended wrestling shows in the Land Down Under to watch him compete when she was a teenager.

"Well, we both started both from the same town Adelaide, South Australia. I started wrestling a little while before her. And when she was a teenager, she used to come watch me as a fan, funnily enough, and then I was able to actually watch her start her career, start training, and go all the way through to what she is now today. So, it's pretty cool," he said.

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen which female WWE Superstar will pick up the win at the Royal Rumble tonight to potentially clash against Mami at WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of Rhea Ripley sending a message to former WWE star Aliyah? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.