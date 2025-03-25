Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message after game-changing announcement on RAW

Women's World Champion IYO SKY has something stuck in her craw: Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair's lack of respect towards her. SKY could change that next week on RAW.

WWE is currently on its Europe Tour on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Last night in Glasgow, Scotland, the Monday night show's General Manager, Adam Pearce, stopped SKY, Ripley, and Belair from brawling again before making a game-changing announcement. The Eradicator will get her rematch next week against the champion, and the winner will face The EST at The Show of Shows next month.

This is exactly what Rhea Ripley wanted since her unprecedented loss to IYO SKY on the RAW after Elimination Chamber a few weeks ago. On Instagram, Ripley dropped a selfie with a one-word message:

"Tired."

Rhea Ripley's Instagram story

Based on the build-up over the last weeks, many ascertained that the WrestleMania title match would be a Triple Threat. It remains to be seen whether WWE will go in that direction or book a definitive winner next week.

Jim Cornette predicts WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's future

Breaking away from The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley became more popular among fans than she already was. It happened at SummerSlam 2024 when Dominik Mysterio chose Liv Morgan over her.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette wondered on his Drive-Thru podcast whether WWE is considering a heel turn for The Eradicator. Cornette backed up this possibility with Bianca Belair, another favorite through the lens of the masses. The veteran believes Ripley could work as a heel against The EST if their program continues past WrestleMania 41.

"I'm truthfully almost thinking that they might be about to turn her [Ripley] heel to work with Bianca coming out of this," he said.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair has been ejected from the intense rivalry on SmackDown between her former tag team partners, Jade Cargill and Naomi. Some feel The EST could eventually be revealed as the mastermind, turning her into a villain.

Would you rather see Ripley or Belair work as a heel against the other? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

