Triple H might be turning massive WWE star heel less than a year after becoming babyface, says veteran

A massive WWE Superstar turned babyface last year after being a heel for several years. However, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently suggested Chief Content Officer Triple H and his creative team might be planning to turn that superstar villain again coming out of WrestleMania 41.

Rhea Ripley was a heel as a part of The Judgment Day. She turned babyface after Dominik Mysterio and the group turned on her at SummerSlam last year. The Eradicator is currently involved in a storyline with IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. After losing the Women's World Championship to the Damage CTRL member, she has been trying to get into the title match between SKY and The EST at WrestleMania.

Last Monday, Ripley took out both competitors and signed her name on the match's contract. Although WWE acknowledged that the 28-year-old's move was illegal, many believe she will eventually get added to the title match, turning it into a Triple Threat. Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Cornette claimed WWE, creatively led by Triple H, might be planning to have The Eradicator turn heel again to have a storyline with Belair coming out of WrestleMania:

"I'm truthfully almost thinking that they might be about to turn her [Ripley] heel to work with Bianca coming out of this," he said. [7:14 - 7:23]

Magnum T.A. slammed WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley's storyline with IYO SKY and Bianca Belair

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. discussed the current Women's World Championship storyline heading into WWE WrestleMania 41.

The 65-year-old stated that although he likes Ripley, he disliked the idea that any superstar could "bully their way" into a deal. Meanwhile, he claimed The Eradicator signing the match's contract meant nothing:

"I'm a huge fan of Rhea Ripley. I don't like the idea that anybody from a storyline perspective can just, you know, bully their way into the deal. And, you know, she put her name on the contract. Well, that didn't mean nothing. I mean, the contract is made up between the other two individuals. So, I think the storyline there has got some flaws in it because it really, I mean, there's nobody would be able to hold anybody's feet to the fire. Anybody could come up and say I'm gonna write my name on the piece of paper and be in the match," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Ripley could indeed find a way to get added to the Women's World Title match at the Show of Shows this year.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

