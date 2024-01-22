Rhea Ripley sends a three-word message to Bayley, continues back-and-forth on social media

Bayley has her sights set on Rhea Ripley and wants to challenge for the Women's World Championship. Taking to social media, The Eradicator sent a three-word message to The Role Model.

Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion. After winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, she challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. At WrestleMania 39, The Nightmare defeated The Queen to win the title. Since then, she has been unstoppable and has successfully defended her title against Natalya, Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler.

Bayley recently wore a "Mami's Always On Top" t-shirt and dubbed herself "Mami-Slayer." She also wrote that she is coming for Ripley. Taking to X, The Judgment Day member responded to Bayley's tweet and sent a three-word message.

"I'll be waiting," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Bayley, who is the leader of Damage CTRL, has been involved in an interesting storyline with the faction.

In recent months, there has been a lot of tension within the group, especially after the addition of Kairi Sane and Asuka. However, Bayley is determined to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble after announcing her entry into the match.

R-Truth claimed that Rhea Ripley has "problems"

R-Truth recently claimed that Rhea Ripley has "problems" and can go from zero to a hundred in seconds.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Truth was asked about his opinion on The Eradicator. He said:

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'"

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley has successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile. She recently had a confrontation with Becky Lynch, who could be next in line for a title shot.

The Eradicator is also expected to defend her title at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia.

Would you like to see Bayley vs. Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.