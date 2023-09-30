Rhea Ripley sends two-word message to WWE fan ahead of SmackDown

Rhea Ripley has sent a two-word message to a wrestling fan ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Eradicator has been out of action since her successful title defense against Raquel Rodriguez on the September 11th edition of WWE RAW. Ripley had previously defeated Rodriguez at Payback but relied on outside interference from The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

WWE official Adam Pearce banned Dominik Mysterio from ringside during the rematch for the title, but Ripley received assistance from an unlikely source. Nia Jax made her return to the company and planted the challenger with a Samoan Drop on the floor outside the ring. The Irresistible Force attacked Ripley after the match as well, and the Women's World Champion has been absent ever since.

Wrestling fans have been giving Ripley a hard time on social media for not tying her shoes. Ripley responded to a fan who demanded that she start tying them by simply telling them no. Another fan suggested that Ripley purchase new shoes and shared a photo of a pair with velcro laces. The champion reacted to the image with a picture of her cat and claimed that they looked like "Grandma shoes".

Rhea Ripley claims that Dominik Mysterio is the greatest male WWE Superstar of all time

Rhea Ripley believes her fellow Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, is the greatest male WWE Superstar of all time.

Dominik Mysterio was scheduled to defend the NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali this weekend at No Mercy, but that match will no longer be taking place. Ali was released on September 21, and Trick Williams will now challenge Mysterio at the premium live event.

The Women's World Champion made several bold claims about Dominik Mysterio during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. Ripley claimed that Mysterio was the best male superstar ever, the funniest person backstage, and the greatest high-flyer the sport has ever seen.

"Greatest male superstar of all time? Dominik Mysterio. Funniest wrestler backstage? Dominik Mysterio. He cracks me up! Greatest high-flyer of all time? Dominik Mysterio!," said Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has been dominant as champion so far but Nia Jax poses a unique threat to her title reign due to her strength. It will be fascinating to see if Ripley would be able to conquer Jax if the two were to battle for the title in the weeks ahead.

