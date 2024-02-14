Rhea Ripley sends warning to male WWE Superstars

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has issued a warning to male WWE Superstars. The Eradicator is set to challenge her title at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Rhea Ripley became champion by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 last year in Los Angeles. The Judgment Day member has been dominant as champion but has a tall task ahead of her at Elimination Chamber on February 24. Nia Jax returned to the company last September and has made quite an impact. She defeated Becky Lynch on the Day 1 edition of RAW earlier this year and is set to challenge for the Women's World Championship later this month.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the 27-year-old was asked if she would be open to challenging for men's titles in WWE. Ripley stated that she would like the opportunity to do so and is always ready for a challenge:

“Oh, 100%. I’m always down for a challenge. I love a good challenge. So if that opportunity were to arise, I would 110% be down," she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the full interview below:

WWE Hall of Famer predicts Nia Jax will defeat Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber

Wrestling legend Teddy Long has predicted a massive upset at the premium live event in Perth, Australia.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long made a bold prediction. The legend claimed that Nia Jax was going to pull off a stunning upset and capture the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley:

"I am gonna go with my baby mama, Nia... I really believe so. Don't get me wrong, I am not taking nothing away from Rhea Ripley. This girl is tough as hell, you understand what I am saying? I have watched her in the ring, she ain't no joke. But I am just saying, it's my opinion, and I am not saying because I love Nia Jax or whatever. But I just believe that Nia will take this one." [6:38 onwards]

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble on January 27 and has selected Iyo Sky as her opponent at WWE WrestleMania 40. The Women's Elimination Chamber match on February 24 will determine the challenger for the Women's World Championship at the promotion's biggest show of the year. Only time will tell if Ripley can retain the title at Elimination Chamber and walk into WrestleMania 40 as champion.

Have you enjoyed Rhea Ripley's title reign so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE