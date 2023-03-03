Rhea Ripley shared this throwback photo on Twitter; how did Liv Morgan react?

Liv Morgan had an amusing response to Rhea Ripley's recent photo tweet featuring the duo.

Rhea Ripley is all set to meet her former tag team partner Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown. The two female stars have had several Twitter exchanges ahead of their match on the blue brand.

The Nightmare recently tweeted out an interesting picture that shows her taking on Morgan in the ring. Ripley wrote in the caption that she would see Morgan on SmackDown.

The tweet has now received a response from Liv, who seems excited to battle Ripley again on WWE TV. Check out her reaction below:

"Very much looking forward to it [Winking Face with Tongue emoji]"

How did fans react to Liv Morgan's response to Rhea Ripley?

Liv's tweet to Ripley received many amusing responses from her fans. Check out some of those responses below:

In early 2022, Ripley and Morgan were best friends, and The Nightmare had nothing but praise for her then-tag team partner.

"I adore Liv. I think she's absolutely incredible. We have that incredible chemistry there. We've bonded very, very quickly but very closely. I love going out there with her and we're both on the same page. We both want to excel in this business. She works so very hard. People don't understand how hard this girl works and I really do love that about her. It does captivate me and I think that she's incredible," said Ripley.

A lot has changed over the past year or so. Rhea Ripley betrayed Liv soon after, thus embracing her dark side for the first time on the main roster.

Ripley later joined The Judgment Day and is now one of the biggest heels on the main roster.

Morgan did well for herself following her split with Rhea. After beating Ronda Rousey for the belt, she had a brief stint as the SmackDown Women's Champion. It remains to be seen if Morgan puts down her former best friend when the two stars collide on SmackDown.

Do you think Liv Morgan has it in her to defeat the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner? Sound off in the comments below.

