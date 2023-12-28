Rhea Ripley shares bold plan for upcoming WWE shows

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has revealed her devious plan for upcoming WWE shows.

The Eradicator was the first entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She went the distance and eliminated Liv Morgan to earn a title match at WrestleMania 39. The 27-year-old defeated Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The title has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship, and Rhea Ripley is in the middle of a dominant reign. She is scheduled to defend the title against Ivy Nile on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW on January 1, 2024.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title against Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler last night at Madison Square Garden in a Triple Threat match and was also ringside for Dominik Mysterio's loss to CM Punk. She took to Instagram today to reveal that she plans on working off her "Christmas bulk" by beating down some WWE Superstars.

"MSG! Time to work off that Christmas bulk by beating TF out of some people 😈," she wrote.

Wrestling veteran believes Rhea Ripley has changed a lot in WWE during 2023

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently praised Rhea Ripley and noted that she has improved a lot this year.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter spoke highly of the Judgment Day member and complimented her presence in the ring. Apter added that the Women's World Champion has stood out this year and has changed the women's division for the better.

"Absolutely amazing. I don't think Rhea was the best overall in-ring performer. I still look to Charlotte Flair on that very high pedestal of an in-ring performer. But both of them, their ring presence is amazing, but I think that Rhea has really stood out this year, and changed a lot in the whole division of the way attitudes go in the ladies division." [18:56 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of UnSKripted below:

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title at two premium live events in November. She won a Fatal 5-Way match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia to remain champion and then defeated Zoey Stark in a singles match at WWE Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see if she can hold onto the Women's World Championship until WrestleMania 40 next April.

Who would you like to see capture the Women's World Championship from Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.