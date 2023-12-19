Rhea Ripley shares bold statement ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has recently shared a bold statement ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley has had a meteoric rise to the top of the WWE roster ever since she joined the company. The 27-year-old is one of the six female superstars to become the Grandslam Champion. Ripley has had a remarkable year, especially after joining Edge's Judgment Day.

On last week's edition of RAW, The Eradicator decimated Maxxine Dupri in a singles match. The champion scored an easy win in a bout filled with multiple botched spots. Interestingly, Ivy Nile confronted Ripley after the fight ended to tease a potential rivalry between the two.

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send a bold message heading into the upcoming episode of WWE's Monday Night Show. The Nightmare reshared a post from USA Network's Twitter account regarding the fourth anniversary of Ripley becoming the NXT Champion. The Judgment Day member defeated Shayna Baszler to win the gold and end her historic reign of 416 days as the champion.

"The start of the end for everyone else!😈," she wrote.

Shawn Michaels praises Rhea Ripley; believes she could become 'the GOAT'

During his appearance on Cheap Heat, Shawn Michaels talked about many things, including NXT's current state, Rhea Ripley's rise to the top, and more.

During the conversation, The Heartbreak Kid praised the current WWE Women's World Champion and claimed that she has the potential to become the greatest female performer of all time.

"I was like, can we bring Rhea? Can I have her over there [NXT]? And that's when, again, I think she really began to get comfortable and really blossomed. To answer your question, I think that it's unlimited potential there. Let's put it this way," he said.

Shawn Michaels further stated:

"It is there for the taking. She is a special athlete. A look, a charisma, again the "it" factor we talk about. But I'll say this, I didn't know that she was going to, sort of, I don't know, mature and elevate herself so quickly and look so comfortable...To answer your question again, Yes, I'm with you, and I'm in agreement with you."

Do you agree with what Shawn Michaels has to say about Rhea? For how long do you think she will hold the WWE Women's World Championship?