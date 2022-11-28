Rhea Ripley shares fan photo of interesting encounter following WarGames match at Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to share an image of her and IYO SKY from Survivor Series: WarGames.

At the show, Rhea teamed with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL and former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross. The team was defeated after a hard-fought WarGames match which featured feats of strength and acrobatics as well as the use of multiple weapons. Ripley and co. were defeated by Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a returning Becky Lynch.

Following the contest, the Judgment Day member was seen carrying her teammate IYO SKY out of the arena. This was captured by eagle-eyed photographer @kimberlasskick. In her caption, she tagged both Ripley and Sky.

This prompted a response from Ripley herself, who quote-tweeted the post with a black heart emoji as her caption.

Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor was defeated by AJ Styles later that night, with the rest of the group also present for the loss.

What was the fan reaction to Rhea Ripley's tweet?

Members of the WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to social media to share their thoughts with The Nightmare.

One fan asked when it would be their 'turn.'

Another shared an image of Rhea and IYO from their NXT days.

One fan hoped that this would not replicate Rhea's brief union with Liv Morgan.

One WWE Universe member called the WarGames match one of the best he's ever seen.

Another fan shared a GIF of Rhea doing pull-ups.

Another fan noted that Rhea may actually be nice after all.

In a continuation of the feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley and Dominik invaded Rey's house in a Thanksgiving skit uploaded to social media. In the video, Rhea and Dominik brutally attacked the Master of the 619.

