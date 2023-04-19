Rhea Ripley shares four-word reaction to anniversary of the "birth of Mami"

Since joining The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular superstars in WWE. She recently commented on the first anniversary of her massive heel turn that eventually led to the birth of the 'Mami' character.

She has always been destined to become a star on the main roster, but her personality has flourished since joining The Judgment Day. She was given the moniker of 'Mami' by Dominik, and the two superstars' relationship has captivated the wrestling world.

Before her tryst with the heel stable, Ripley was in a tag team with Liv Morgan called Liv For Brutality, where they failed to win the Women's Tag Team Title before The Nightmare turned on Morgan.

WWE on Fox's official Twitter account sent out a clip from the end of Rhea's tag team with Liv Morgan a year ago today. The Nightmare attacked the former SmackDown Women's Champion from behind, and the Liv For Brutality tag team was no more. WWE on Fox wondered if this was the birth of the 'Mami' character, and Ripley responded with a four-word message, saying that it was the "end" of Liv For Brutality.

"The END of L4B ⚖️," tweeted Ripley.

Rhea Ripley explains her recent confrontation with Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

The Nightmare captured the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. However, she showed up on the red brand the following Monday and had a confrontation with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

A showdown between Belair and Ripley would be a massive match, and fans were excited following the confrontation. During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, The Eradicator explained why she confronted The EST on RAW after WrestleMania.

"It’s Monday Night Mami, whether Bianca likes it or not. Yeah, I might be SmackDown Women’s Champion, but I ran that place with The Judgment Day, and I had to go out there and take my moment, my moment to show everyone exactly what we look like next to each other again. Because I was number one contender for Bianca’s championship, and unfortunately for me, I got injured, and that got ripped away from me."

Rhea Ripley added that she wanted to remind Bianca Belair that RAW was still her show and that was a little goodbye since she would be appearing more on the blue brand.

"So I just wanted to remind her that I’m still here, and this is still my show. But this was my sort of warning to her, but also a little goodbye because I will be stepping away, more on SmackDown. But you might still see me here and there."

Rhea is currently involved in The Judgment Day versus LWO storyline heading into Backlash in Puerto Rico. Only time will tell which superstar steps up to Ripley and challenges her for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

