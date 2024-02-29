Rhea Ripley shares a photo of herself, sends a two-word message on social media

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share a new photo of herself, showing off her incredible physique.

At the recently concluded Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in the main event of the show, as The Eradicator reigned supreme.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley shared a new photo of herself and a two-word message.

"VERY Orange," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's Instagram post:

Following her historic victory at Elimination Chamber: Perth, Ripley confronted Becky Lynch on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The two women crossed paths ahead of their highly-awaited match at WrestleMania 40.

Lynch became the number one contender for Ripley's championship after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Becky Lynch discussed the possibility of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh betraying Rhea Ripley

During the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch spoke about Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, who are Rhea Ripley's stablemates in The Judgment Day.

The Man stated that she had known both Irishmen longer than Ripley had and questioned if they were loyal to their fellow Judgment Day member.

"I don't think that I need to worry as much as Rhea [Ripley] needs to worry. Because, when you look at half of her crew, half of them I have known for twenty-two years at this stage. Finn Balor trained me. I've known Jordan Devlin [JD McDonagh] since he was a wee little lad, he couldn't even hit the top rope. He was only twelve years old when he started training. I remember his first day at training school. So, I've known those two guys far longer than she has. So, you've got to ask at the end of the day, are they going to bleed purple or are they going to bleed green?" she said.

Lynch will aim to end Rhea Ripley's title reign and become only the second-ever Women's World Champion in WWE history.

Are you excited for Ripley vs. Lynch at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.