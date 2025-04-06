Rhea Ripley shares rare personal update with Buddy Matthews ahead of RAW

Rhea Ripley shared a rare personal update with her husband, AEW star Buddy Matthews, ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW. Ripley challenged IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship last Monday on the red brand but the match ended via disqualification.

The Eradicator took to social media today to share a photograph with her husband. Ripley and Matthews got a bit handsy in the photo, and the former Women's World Champion revealed that it was only fair. She added that she loved Matthews, and you can check out her post on X/Twitter by clicking here.

"You can tell in his eyes that I grabbed his a** back within the last .5 seconds before the photo was taken 🤣❤️ it’s only fair #SorryNotSorry love you @SNM_Buddy 😘," she wrote.

Bianca Belair served as the special guest referee during the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley on RAW. The EST kept inadvertently getting hit during the bout and eventually ended the bout via disqualification.

Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and will be challenging for the title at WrestleMania 41.

WWE star claims nobody wants to see Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan recently suggested that nobody wanted to see Dominik Mysterio battle Rhea Ripley in a match.

Dirty Dom used to be in a romance storyline with Rhea Ripley, but he betrayed his former Judgment Day stablemate to align with Liv Morgan at last year's SummerSlam. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Morgan shot down the idea of Mysterio facing Ripley and claimed that it was a dumb idea.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [From 02:38 – 03:04]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the episode of WWE RAW following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Only time will tell if the 28-year-old will be added to the title match at WrestleMania 41.

