Rhea Ripley shares training video with AEW star boyfriend

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley shared a video of her working out with her boyfriend, AEW star, and House of Black's Buddy Matthews.

Ripley is becoming a star in the Judgment Day group on WWE RAW. She has become the main attraction of the group and even lured Dominik Mysterio to the dark side. The Eradicator and Dominik had a wonderful time making WWE legend Rey Mysterio's life a living hell during the holidays this year.

Former WWE Superstars Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black were released on June 2, 2021. Both have since signed with All Elite Wrestling and are a part of the House of Black faction in the promotion, along with Brody King and Julia Hart.

The Eradicator took to Twitter today to share a video of her working out with AEW star Buddy Matthews. In the video, Buddy was Ripley's spotter and motivated her to finish her set.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Former WWE star Bully Ray on Rhea Ripley wrestling male superstars

Rhea Ripley shocked the world on last week's edition of WWE RAW and defeated Akira Tozawa in a singles match.

The 26-year-old dominated the intergender match and defeated Tozawa via pinfall after connecting with Riptide. During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Bully Ray said that seeing Ripley defeat male superstars only makes her more credible in his eyes:

"I wouldn't mind it at all. If you have the right woman," said Bully. "Rhea is much more of an accomplished pro wrestler than Chyna ever was. Rhea has that same look, same stature. So now when I see Rhea in there defeating men, it makes her more credible to me. Am I saying you put Rhea Ripley in the ring with Roman? No, absolutely not. But you can put her in there with the undersized guys that she's bigger than, all day long." [From 0:18 - 1:17]

SiriusXM Busted Open @BustedOpenRadio



shares his thoughts with



What did YOU think of the match?🤔



Catch the FULL convo later on The Busted Open Podcast! "When I see @RheaRipley_WWE in the ring defeating men, it makes her more credible" @bullyray5150 shares his thoughts with @davidlagreca1 on the intergender match on #WWERaw last night.What did YOU think of the match?🤔Catch the FULL convo later on The Busted Open Podcast! "When I see @RheaRipley_WWE in the ring defeating men, it makes her more credible"@bullyray5150 shares his thoughts with @davidlagreca1 on the intergender match on #WWERaw last night.What did YOU think of the match?🤔Catch the FULL convo later on The Busted Open Podcast! https://t.co/tF9EyT1b17

Ripley has already established herself as a star in the company. The Nightmare recently had staredowns with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair on WWE RAW. Time will tell if The Eradicator and The EST battle for the RAW Women's Championship down the line.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley as the RAW Women's Champion in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes