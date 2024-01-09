Rhea Ripley shares update ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has checked in with an update ahead of tonight's WWE RAW, just one week after her last title defense.

The Eradicator retained the Women's World Championship over Ivy Nile on last week's RAW: Day 1 special. The first-time-ever match went almost 12 minutes and ended by pinfall after Ripley delivered a Ripcord. The non-televised rematch was held at SmackDown on Friday as a dark match to the New Year's Revolution special. The champion also retained in that match.

WWE is expected to move forward with plans for Mami's next challenger on tonight's RAW. The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Stories after a pre-RAW workout and shared a new caption-less selfie with fans, proving that she is ready for her next obstacle.

Rhea Ripley poses before tonight's WWE RAW

Ripley's RAW Day 1 interactions with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson went viral this week and have continued to be a trending topic on social media.

Rhea Ripley's WWE Royal Rumble plans to be revealed?

There's no word yet on what the company has planned for Rhea Ripley at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but we should have a better idea after tonight's RAW.

The Judgment Day member won The Rumble in 2023 and went on to capture gold from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. She is set to defend the Women's World Championship at the Royal Rumble in a few weeks, but her opponent has not been confirmed as of now.

The official USA Network account on X polled fans this week to see who they want to challenge The Eradicator next.

"New year, same champ! Who do you want to see Rhea Ripley take on next? #WWERaw," the network wrote.

There were several interesting responses, with many fans voting for Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, and Becky Lynch, or a rematch with Ivy Nile. Jade Cargill was another popular answer, as was Charlotte Flair, who will miss The Rumble due to her injuries.

Who should challenge Rhea Ripley next at the Royal Rumble? What is your bold prediction for Rhea Ripley's match at WrestleMania 40?

