Rhea Ripley shares worrying news, 7-time WWE champion is concerned

A seven-time WWE champion is left concerned after Rhea Ripley shared worrying news. The Eradicator is in Japan as part of WWE's Supershow, but her latest outing left her more than just a little bruised.Ripley was involved in a Women's World Title match that saw Stephanie Vaquer defend the Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and IYO SKY in a Fatal Four-Way Match.While La Primera retained her Title, Ripley suffered a nose injury that left her bleeding. She was helped by the ringside officials and later posted a graphic video on X/Twitter, where she can be seen with cotton stuffed up her nose to control the bleeding.Reacting to the video, seven-time WWE champion Bayley posted a get-well-soon message for the Nightmare.&quot;HURRY UP GET BETTER WE LOVE YOU,&quot; she wrote.In her video, Rhea Ripley gestured a thumbs up, suggesting that she would be fine despite the gruesome-looking injury and likely won't miss out on in-ring action for long.The night in Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall also saw Bayley in action. The Role Model teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to take on the Kabuki Warriors in a losing effort.CM Punk crowned Rhea Ripley as Best in the WorldRecently during a live event in Melbourne, Australia, CM Punk faced Dominik Mysterio. The match ended in disqualification and later saw Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY help Punk against The Judgment Day.After this, the Second City Saint praised both women and crowned Ripley as the Best in the World.&quot;Yeah they like to call me the Best in the World but these two, ladies and gentlemen, these two bad*ss ladies. If I'm in the ring, I cannot say that I'm the Best in the World, especially standing next to the Australian born,&quot; he said.Fans will hope that Ripley's nose injury isn't serious enough to keep her out of action for long.