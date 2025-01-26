Rhea Ripley shows off brutal war wounds following impressive title defense at WWE Saturday Night Main Event

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley put forth an impressive performance to defend the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Eradicator recently posted a social media update showing off her battle scars from last night.

The 28-year-old won back the Women's World Championship by defeating Liv Morgan on RAW's Netflix premiere. The former member of The Judgment Day faced Nia Jax as her first challenger last night in San Antonio, Texas. The two women went back and forth in an entertaining encounter, which ended with Ripley nailing the challenger with a Riptide to retain the gold.

Earlier today, Rhea Ripley took to Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie. A major highlight from the picture was a bruise under her right eye, which she seemingly picked up during her match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

"Grind never stops Pain and all," she wrote.

Check out Rhea Ripley's Instagram Story by clicking here.

Wrestling veteran reviews Rhea Ripley's title defense from WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently shared his honest opinion on the most recent Women's World Championship Match. The NWA Hall of Famer highlighted what he felt cost Nia Jax the win.

During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter stated that the title contest went similar to what he had predicted. The 79-year-old noted that The Irresistible Force wasted too much time showboating on the top rope while getting ready to hit the Annihilator. The veteran believes that this minute error cost Jax the championship:

"That match was similar to what I predicted. The champion would have a hard time at the beginning but eventually power out and show how excellent she is by giving the Riptide which is a dangerous ride onto the giant, Nia Jax. One of the things with Nia Jax if we're talking technical what she did wrong was that when she was on the top rope several times getting ready for the Annihilator, she stood there and posed for the fans, and made so much of a spectacle of herself. She should have just followed up and tried to pin her," he said.

Rhea Ripley is currently in the middle of her second reign as the Women's World Champion. Her last reign was cut short after she was forced to vacate the title due to injury. It will be interesting to see how long she will keep the strap this time around.

Who do you think will be Rhea Ripley's next opponent? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

