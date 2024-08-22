Rhea Ripley shows off new back tattoo

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is fond of tattoos, as she has covered a large chunk of her body with ink. The Nightmare recently took to her Instagram account to unveil another new tattoo.

The Eradicator recently returned to renew her rivalry with reigning WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. The two women locked horns at SummerSlam 2024, which saw The Miracle Kid retain her title after Dominik Mysterio betrayed Mami.

After the match, Dirty Dom kissed Liv Morgan in front of a heartbroken Rhea Ripley to confirm a new on-screen romance. Dominik and Morgan have since been feuding with Priest and Ripley on Monday Night RAW. At the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on August 31, the two teams will face each other in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Trending

Earlier today, The Eradicator posted a video of herself working out in the gym while showing off her new back tattoo.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out her Instagram post below:

Former WWE Women's Champion wants to face Rhea Ripley

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey recently expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley. The Baddest Woman on The Planet's last WWE in-ring appearance came at SummerSlam 2023. In her final outing, she lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA rules match. Rousey recently confirmed that she's retired from full-time wrestling but would be open to returning on a part-time basis.

During a Q&A session on Reddit, Rousey was asked to name one wrestler that she would love to get in the ring with. The former RAW Women's Champion revealed her desire to share the ring with Ripley, adding that The Nightmare was ''amazing!''

''Are there any women in wrestling you would love to get in the ring with, that you weren't able to during your runs?] Yeah, Rhea Ripley — she's amazing and hopefully we get the opportunity one day," she said.

Expand Tweet

The Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Communications, Chris Legentil, recently said WWE would be open to having talks with Ronda Rousey about a potential return in the future. It will be interesting to see if Rousey returns to the promotion for another stint in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback