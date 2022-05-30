"Be yourself" - Rhea Ripley snaps back at haters following recent heel turn

Rhea Ripley has certainly changed her attitude since joining Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash.

In the rematch between AJ Styles and Edge at WrestleMania Backlash, Ripley came out in a hood and got involved, costing Styles the matchup in the process.

Since then, The Nightmare has become an even darker character and revealed that Edge was the catalyst behind her turning on Liv Morgan in the first place.

Recently on social media, a fan tweeted to Ripley telling her just to be herself, but to also grow her long blonde hair back. An idea that Ripley openly mocked in her reply. Tweeting out:

"'Be yourself' 'Grow your long blonde hair again,'" Rhea Ripley tweeted.

Will The Judgment Day lead Rhea Ripley back to the RAW Women's Championship?

Rhea Ripley has seen her fair share of success in WWE without The Judgment Day. Capturing multiple championships in both NXT and the main roster over the last several years.

But the championship gold has alluded Ripley in 2022, and it appears that has frustrated the young WWE Superstar. She chose to join Edge and Damian Priest in The Judgment Day faction in order to get her career back on track.

The Judgment Day currently has their hands full with the newly formed faction of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan. The two groups will look to do battle at some point in the near future. Some speculate that either Balor or Morgan could potentially join the new unholy union.

Will The Eradicator be able to get past Morgan and turn her focus towards championship gold once again? We'll find out soon enough.

It will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day will be beneficial or detrimental to Rhea Ripley's WWE career long-term. While factions can sometimes take a WWE Superstar to the next level, there are others who have gotten lost in the shuffle. We'll see what fate this group has for The Nightmare in the months to come.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rhea Ripley win championship gold again in 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Norris